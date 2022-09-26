At least 13 killed in Russia school shooting (+VIDEO)

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the attacker killed 13 people, including 7 children, while 21 people were wounded, Sputnik reported.

"Regarding the situation at school No. 88: all forces and means have been brought in. All the [law enforcement] services and medics are working on the spot. I arrived at the scene, they will promptly report on everything that happens," the head of Russia's Udmurt Republic Aleksandr Brechalov said.

He said that the attacker killed a school guard and later took his life. Initial reports suggest that he committed suicide.

"Today, immediately after the police received a report of a shooting at school No. 88 in the city of Izhevsk, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Udmurt Republic went to the scene and attempted to detain the suspect. As of now, the police have found the body of the man who opened fire," a report says, citing the police.

According to lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein, the perpetrator had two rubber-bullet handguns, remodeled for live ammunition.

"According to preliminary data, 13 people became victims of the crime, including six adults, as well as seven minors, 14 children and 7 adults were injured," the Russian Investigative Committee said.

ZZ/PR