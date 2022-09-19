56 shot, 8 killed in Chicago shootings over weekend

It was a violent week in Chicago. At least 56 people have been shot since 5 p.m. on Friday. Eight of those people were killed, with six of those dying just Sunday, CBS reported.

At least four of the victims are under the age of 18.

In the weekend's first shooting, a 16-year-old boy was struck in the leg by gunfire Friday night in the 3000 block of West Wellington in Lakeview around 5:20 p.m.

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital initially reported in good condition.

On Friday night, a 10-year-old boy was shot while walking on the sidewalk with his father in the 1000 block of East 93rd Street in Burnside.

The two were walking with another male and another child around 8:37 p.m. when an occupant in a red sedan fired shots.

The boy was shot in the left leg, taken by his father to Comer Children's Hospital, and listed in good condition.

Police found a man critically wounded in the 1900 block of East 81 Street in South Chicago around 10:16 p.m. Friday.

Officers responded to shots fired call and discovered a man, 23, in a silver truck unresponsive.

The victim was discovered with a gunshot wound to the right bicep and flank and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

A 34-year-old man was shot while standing outside in the 1100 block of West Hubbard Street in West Loop Around 10:35 p.m. Friday.

Police said the victim was on the sidewalk when an occupant in a white Durango fired shots.

The victim was transported by the CFD to Stroger in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

Five men were injured and two killed during two separate shootings Sunday that happened just minutes apart.

