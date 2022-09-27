32 people killed, wounded in recent violence in Chicago

In a shooting on Sunday morning 2 men were shot in the head, local US media reported. Both men were taken to the hospital, but the doctors' efforts did not work and they both died. The police have announced that there are no further details of this shooting and the investigation is still ongoing.

Chicago police further announced that four people were also killed in a shooting on Saturday morning. On Saturday, another man was shot dead by a shooter in "West Ferdinand" in Chicago. The police reported that this person was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his woiunds.

Last Friday, a 16-year-old boy was shot and injured. A 13-year-old boy was also hit by a car while walking.

According to the results of a survey, about one-fifth of American adults, mostly people of color, have experienced gun violence in the past five years.

MNA/FNA14010704000709