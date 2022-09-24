  1. Politics
Sep 24, 2022, 9:30 PM

Iran, Nicaragua FMs emphasize developing economic ties

TEHRAN, Sep. 24 (MNA) – Iranian and Nicaraguan foreign ministers exchanged views on the expansion of bilateral relations especially in the field of economy.

In continuation of his intensive talks, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with his Nicaraguan counterpart Denis Ronaldo Moncada Colindres on Saturday evening in New York on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly.

During the meeting, the two sides stressed on developing bilateral relations in all fields especially in economic sphere.

Amir-Abdollahian, who was accompanying President Raeisi on his visit to New York, is still in this city to continue the active diplomacy of the Iranian government in this country.

