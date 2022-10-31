  1. World
Oct 31, 2022, 6:30 PM

152 countries reiterate call for Israeli membership in NPT

TEHRAN, Oct. 31 (MNA) – 152 members of the United Nations General Assembly First Committee have demanded that the Israeli regime's nuclear program be put under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)

The Israeli regime's newspaper "Israel Hayum" said in a report on its Hebrew edition that the First Committee of the United Nations General Assembly declared with a majority vote that Tel Aviv must carry out any nuclear activities under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The newspaper added that 152 countries voted in favor of the request and only 5 countries voted against it.

Earlier, some countries, including Kuwait, asked the international community to fulfill its responsibilities and force the Israeli regime to join the "NPT" in order to rid the Middle East of these types of weapons.

Currently, 186 countries of the world are NPT members, The Israeli regime and the countries such as Cuba, India and Pakistan have not joined the treaty yet. A previous member North Korea withdrew from the treaty a few years ago.

