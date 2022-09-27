  1. Politics
Sep 27, 2022, 11:05 AM

Iran's atomic agency chief meets with Grossi in Vienna

Iran's atomic agency chief meets with Grossi in Vienna

TEHRAN, Sep. 27 (MNA) – The head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), who has traveled to Vienna, met with Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to discuss issues of mutual interests.

Mohammad Eslami, Iran's Vice President and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), is in Vienna to participate in the 66th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

This item is being updated..

KI

News Code 191861
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191861/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News