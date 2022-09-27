Iran's atomic agency chief meets with Grossi in Vienna

Mohammad Eslami, Iran's Vice President and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), is in Vienna to participate in the 66th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
This item is being updated..

TEHRAN, Sep. 27 (MNA) – The head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), who has traveled to Vienna, met with Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to discuss issues of mutual interests.
