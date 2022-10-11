AEOI ready to make maximum use of nuclear technology capacity

Mohammad Eslami the Vice President and AEOI Chief made the comment on Tuesday evening in a session of Iranian Parliament’s Agriculture, Water, National Resources and Environment Commission.

Stating that Atomic Energy Organization of Iran is ready to expand measures taken in all areas with the capacity and potential of production in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture, agriculturists and horticulturists, Eslami said that giant steps have been taken in this regard which is currently in industrialization stage.

Feasibility studies have been conducted across the country in the agricultural sector, he said and added that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has expressed its readiness to make maximum use of nuclear technology with all its capacity.

