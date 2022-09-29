  1. Politics
Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia become members of IAEA's BoG

TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – In its annual meeting, the International Atomic Energy Agency cast a positive vote for the membership of Qatar, Turkey and Saudi Arabia in the Board of Governors.

The International Atomic Energy Agency today, in its 66th annual meeting, agreed to the membership of the countries of Qatar, Turkey and Saudi Arabia in the Board of Governors, Aljazeera reported.

The Board of Governors consists of 35 member countries of the International Atomic Energy Agency, which usually holds meeting five times a year.

The Board of Governors is also responsible for determining and communicating the standards of the agency and appoints the director general of the agency subject to the approval of the general assembly.

