2 Palestinians martyred in Israeli regime's raid on Nablus

Zionist sources announced in a report that Israeli forces had entered the city of Nablus on Friday morning to arrest and confiscate weapons, and this entry led to a conflict.

The sources also reported that one of the Zionist soldiers was injured during the clashes.

Earlier on Thursday, an Israeli regime military force was killed following an anti-Zionist shooting operation in Qalqilya in West Bank.

Zionist media reported that the perpetrator of the anti-Zionist operation was martyred by the Israeli regime troops.

Palestinian sources also reported that 142 anti-Zionist operations were carried out across the West Bank and al-Quds.

The operations included confronting the Zionists' attacks, bomb explosions, and attacking the vehicles of Zionist settlers.

RHM/FNA14020416000124