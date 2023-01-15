Grenade blast in Jordan Valley leaves 3 Zionists injured

According to RT Arabic, one of the victims is reported to be in serious condition.

Meanwhile, Zionist sources reported that a grenade exploded in Kafir air base in the Jordan Valley, leaving a number of soldiers wounded.

Media sources further announced that a Zionist soldier has been killed in this explosion.

Zionist military sources released no further detail about the explosion.

This event comes as the disputes among Zionists groups have greatly increased following the establishment of the extremist government of Netanyahu.

Earlier on Saturday, the occupied territories witnessed demonstrations of tens of thousands of Zionist settlers.

