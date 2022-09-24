36 killed due to lightning, heavy rain in India's Bihar

Heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning strikes lashed the state in the past 24 hours, affecting 12 districts including Araria, Purnea, Supaul, Saharsa, Nawada, Jamui, Begusarai, and Sheikhpura, Xinhua reported.

"In Bihar, the number of casualties due to lightning, thunderstorm and rain-related incidents during last 24 hours in different parts of the state has gone up to 36," the report said, adding that 13 people including eight children were also injured.

The report said the rains and thunderstorms uprooted several trees and electric poles, disrupting the electricity supply in several parts of the state.

According to the report, most of the dead were farmers working in the fields.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has urged residents to be vigilant and remain inside houses during lightning, and to follow the suggestions issued by the disaster management department.

Earlier this month, 17 people were killed due to lightning in the state.

In June and July, over 60 people were killed in lightning strikes across the state.

Every year in the monsoon season hundreds of people die from lightning in India.

