Lightning strike kills 3, injures 2 in Malayer

Mojtaba Khaledi, spokesman for Iran's Emergency Management Organization, said thunderstorms and lightning have killed three people and injured two others in Malayer County, in the western province of Hamedan on Saturday afternoon.

Immediately after the lightning struck, an ambulance was dispatched to the scene to transfer the bodies of the injured and the killed to the hospital, he added.

He gave no further details about the severity of the condition of the two injured.

On Friday, Khaledi reported death of four people and injury of nine by lighting strikes across the country.

