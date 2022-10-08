11 dead, 38 injured in India due to bus accident

The incident took place on the Aurangabad-Nashik Highway at around 5:15 am (23:45 GMT on 7 September). Three fire engines, police and an ambulance rushed to the scene of the disaster, Sputnik news agency reported.

Eleven passengers, including a child, have already been declared dead by hospital authorities but two other passengers were critically injured. Most passengers sustained burn injuries.

Amol Tambe, Nashik's deputy commissioner of police, told reporters that an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the subsequent fire.

State chief Eknath Shinde has promised compensation of INR 500,000 ($ 6,036) to the family of each deceased passenger.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced financial assistance of INR 200,000 ($2,404) for families that lost a relation in the accident. The injured will each be given INR 50,000 ($603).

According to Indian government data, more than 170, 000 people die every year in road accidents. Earlier this year, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the country has the highest number of road deaths in the world and the third-highest number of road accident injuries.

