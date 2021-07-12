Heavy rainfall, lightning kill 28 people in India' Rajasthan

Indian officials and media reported lightning casualties and heavy rains in the two mentioned northern states in India.

A number of 28 people, including seven children, were killed by lightning and heavy rain on Sunday, Hindustan Times quoted officials as saying.

Lightning killed 28 people in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh as many places in north India hit by severe rainfall on Sunday. Thirteen animals, including 10 goats, were also killed by lightning.

Out of the 28 fatalities, 18 were recorded in Rajasthan. Twenty-one people, including six children, were also injured during lightning in various villages in the state, according to the police.

Following the heavy rainfall in a village, a residential home was collapsed, killing three people, including an eight-year-old child.

