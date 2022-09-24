Ukraine reduces diplomatic relations with Iran

Ukraine announced on Friday that it will reduce diplomatic relations with Iran and revoke the credentials of the Iranian ambassador.

"In response to Iran supplying weapons to Russia to use in its war against Ukraine, today we announced the revocation of accreditation of the Iranian Ambassador in Kyiv, and a significant drawdown of diplomatic personnel at the Iranian embassy," Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has rejected the claims leveled by Ukraine and the United States over supplying weapons to Russia.

The Ukrainian ministry statement said Tehran's alleged supply of weapons to Russia "directly contradicts the position of neutrality, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine" and was "an unfriendly act" that deals a serious blow to Ukraine-Iran relations.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani had said that the history of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation in the field of some modern technologies dates back to before the war in Ukraine, and there has been no special development in this relationship in recent times.

Also, Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, in an interview with La Repubblica newspaper, did not confirm the sale of military equipment to Russia.

Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran would continue to avoid any steps that could prolong the war in Ukraine. Iran has avoided taking sides in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

