Kyiv signing of Budapest Memorandum 'political mistake'

Russia has launched a military operation on Ukraine that opened with air and missile attacks on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders.

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News Agency, Sergey Burdylyak, the Ukrainian ambassador to Iran made some remarks about the intensified conflict between Russia and Ukraine in recent days.

Referring to the Budapest Memorandum that Ukraine signed with Russia, the UK, and the US in 1994 to dismantle its arsenal of nuclear weapons and delivery systems (bombers and missiles) in return for gaining the West's security guarantees, Sergey Burdylyak stressed that his country's act of giving up its nuclear arsenal was a political mistake.

In recent years Ukraine has fulfilled its obligations under the agreement, he added.

Russia was the only country that didn't fulfill its commitments and failed to meet its security guarantees for Ukraine, he noted.

Burdylyak also agreed with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollhian who tweeted Thursday that "the Ukraine crisis has roots in NATO provocations and Iran does not see resorting to war as a solution."

"War will never be the right solution to any problem. I agree with Mr. Amir-Abdollahian", the envoy stressed.

