Iran to take proportionate action against Ukraine move

Nasser Kan'ani expressed regret over the decision of the Ukrainian government to reduce diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran,

He also considered the Ukraine government's decision based on unconfirmed reports and caused by the atmosphere created by foreign parties' media.

Referring to Iran’s clear policy of neutrality regarding the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Kan'ani stressed Iran’s opposition to war and the need for a political settlement of disputes without violence.

The Iranian diplomat considered the numerous meetings and contacts between the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts during the past months as an attempt to resolve the crisis.

Kan'ani emphasized that Iran will take proportionate action in response to the Ukrainian government’s decision and urged the Ukrainian administration not to be influenced by third parties who seek to destroy the relations between the two countries.

Ukraine announced on Friday that it will reduce diplomatic relations with Iran and revoke the credentials of the Iranian ambassador.

"In response to Iran supplying weapons to Russia to use in its war against Ukraine, today we announced the revocation of accreditation of the Iranian Ambassador in Kyiv, and a significant drawdown of diplomatic personnel at the Iranian embassy," Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has rejected the claims leveled by Ukraine and the United States over supplying weapons to Russia.

The Ukrainian ministry statement said Tehran's alleged supply of weapons to Russia "directly contradicts the position of neutrality, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine" and was "an unfriendly act" that deals a serious blow to Ukraine-Iran relations.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani had said that the history of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation in the field of some modern technologies dates back to before the war in Ukraine, and there has been no special development in this relationship in recent times.

Also, Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, in an interview with La Repubblica newspaper, did not confirm the sale of military equipment to Russia.

Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran would continue to avoid any steps that could prolong the war in Ukraine. Iran has avoided taking sides in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

