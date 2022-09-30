Iran’s security cannot be ignored: Senior cleric

Speaking in the first sermon of the Friday prayers held at the venue of Tehran University’s campus, Hojjatoleslam Haj Ali Akbari stated that IRGC's Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base in West Azarbaijan Province in northwestern Iran launched artillery and drone attacks on the positions of terrorist groups based in northern Iraq which played a key role in country’s recent unrest.

The senior cleric expressed his special thanks to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) forces for the complete destruction of bases of the terrorist, anti-revolutionary and separatist groups in depth of northern Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

These terrorist groups, who were dealing with trafficking drugs and weapons, creating sabotage in economic activities of the country and also endangering security of the country, were annihilated by the courageous forces of the IRGC.

He endeared the name and memory of martyrs of security who were killed in the recent unrest in the country and wished speedy recovery for the injured.

The interim Friday prayers leader then pointed to the visit of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi to New York for participating in 77th UN General Assembly and expressed his thanks to the president who elevated the grandeur and dignity of the country in international arenas.

Turning to Iran’s membership at Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), he said that Iran’s accession at the SCO Treaty is of paramount importance in line with strengthening its relations with member states.

It is hoped that that Iran’s membership at the Organization will bring about many achievements in line with prospering economic sector of the country, the cleric added.

MA/5599525