AEOI chief to visit Vienna to attend IAEA General Conference

Referring to his participation in the annual summit of the Agency, Mohammad Eslami said, "All countries have the right to operate in the nuclear industry and technology, and it is an explicit task of the IAEA's statute to facilitate access to peaceful nuclear technology for all countries."

"We are committed to comprehensive safeguards and NPT," he added.

Saying that he will express Iran's positions during his speech at the summit, Eslami noted, "One of the things that I will mention is about the unjustified and repeated accusations against Iran for twenty years. They make claims about places that are fictitious and have nothing to do with the government at all and are essentially not (nuclear) facilities and are facilities belonging to the people."

Eslami is slated to hold meetings with a number of his peers in Vienna based on the requests that have been made.

The AEOI chief also announced that he will hold a meeting with IAEA director general Rafael Grossi and added, "I hope that these talks will be facilitative so that these kinds of perceptions, which are caused by political pressure and psychological operations against Iran, will end as soon as possible, and the process of affairs will be adjusted based on relations and regulations, and we will pass this stage."

MP/5596376