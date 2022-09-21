Pakistani army soldier killed in N Waziristan

According to the reports, the shooting took place in the northern part of Waziristan, a mountainous region of northwest Pakistan, bordering Afghanistan.

The shooting started in Afghanistan's soil, leading to the exchange of fire between the terrorist groups and the soldiers, the Pakistani army said in a statement.

Pakistani Army also added that Islamabad condemns any use of Afghan soil to attack the country's military forces.

Pakistan has announced that it is installing barbed wire along the shared border with Afghanistan and so far, there have been several clashes between the two sides’ armed forces taking place.

Earlier, some sources reported that some clashes took place between Pakistani soldiers and Taliban forces on the Durand Line which is the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

RHM/FNA14010630000517