Taliban engage in armed clashes with Pakistani forces

Maulvi Asadullah (Bilal Karimi), the deputy spokesman of the Taliban said in a series of tweets on Wednesday that “No military facilities and checkpoints could be built near the Durand line, but the Pakistani forces were trying to build facilities near this border when the Taliban forces approached the Pakistani side for warning and discussion, the Pakistani side started shooting.”

Durand Line is the 2,640-kilometer (1,640-mile) border between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

“After the incident, the Taliban forces also returned the fire and started shooting at the Pakistani forces which led to casualties on both sides “he added.

The Taliban deputy spokesman also said that the incident is being investigated and it has been reported to Kabul for a decision to prevent similar incidents.

Karimi did not provide the exact number of casualties in the border clashes.

Pakistan has announced that it is installing barbed wire along the shared border with Afghanistan and so far, there have been several clashes between the two sides’ armed forces taking place.

Earlier, some sources reported that some clashes took place between Pakistani soldiers and Taliban forces in the shared border crossing in Kunar province.

Taliban forces have so far engaged in armed skirmishes with Iranian, Uzbek and Pakistani border guards.

