2 Pakistani soldiers killed in S Waziristan

“On 26 September 2022, terrorists fired at a military post in general area Azam Warsak, South Waziristan district,” the ISPR said. “Pakistan Army troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location,” the military’s media wing said in a statement.

The martyred soldiers were identified as 29-year-old Naik Rasheed from Tank and 22-year-old Sepoy Rasool Badhshah from Lower Dir, Ary News TV reported.

Resultantly, a terrorist actively involved in terror activities against security forces and killing of citizens was killed, the statement read.

Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, the ISPR said.

On Sep. 25, two security forces personnel killed in an Improvised Explosive Device explosion in North Waziristan.

