Five Pakistani soldiers killed by gunmen on Afghan border

The Pakistani military announced on Sunday that five Pakistani soldiers had been killed in a shooting by unidentified gunmen on the border with Afghanistan.

Aljazeera and Arabic-language Sputnik have also confirmed the report by citing the Pakistani army.

Meanwhile, Reuters says in a developing story that militants firing from inside Afghanistan killed at least five Pakistani soldiers at a border post in northwestern Kurram district on Sunday, the Pakistan military said, the second such attack since Taliban militants took over Kabul in August.

The army said it retaliated, causing heavy casualties, but independent confirmation was not immediately possible because the districts along the mountainous Afghan border are off limits to journalists and human rights organizations.

The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), or Pakistan Taliban, which renewed an allegiance with the Afghan Taliban after the fall of Kabul, claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack, according to Reuters.

The Taliban government denied the firing had come from within Afghan territory.

