Turkey launches new airstrikes on villages in Iraq's Duhok

Turkish airforce, under the pretext of fighting PKK, has bombarded several villages in Metin Mountain located in Dohuk Province in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Iraqi sources reported.

No further details have been released about the possible casualties of this airstrike.

Earlier on Sunday night, Iraqi news sources reported that a Turkish drone crashed in the northern parts of Iraq.

The drone crashed in Sulaymaniyah province located in the Iraqi Kurdistan region, according to the reports.

The cause of the done's crash is not clear yet and the investigations in this regard are ongoing.

