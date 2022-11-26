2 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq

Infantry Lieutenant Duabey Onur Ozturkmen and Infantry Private Ismail Unal were killed after separatist terrorists opened fire at the Operation Claw-Lock zone, the Turkish ministry said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reported.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries.

Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Bagdhad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

RHM/PR