Iran FM meets with some counterparts in New York

Amir-Abdollahian who accompanies Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi during his visit to New York to attend the annual meeting of the 77th United Nations General Assembly held talks with Qatari, Lebanese, and South Korean foreign ministers on Monday evening.

Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in New York.

"Pleased to meet HE Dr. @Amirabdolahian, Foreign Minister of #Iran, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations & the latest developments in the negotiations to return to the Joint Action Plan with the US. Looking forward to our cooperative efforts in this regard," wrote Qatari FM in a tweet on Tuesday.

Amir-Abdollahian continued his Monday meetings on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and discussed with his South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin.

He also met with the Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib in New York.

