Zionist regime's drone downed in West Bank

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – A drone of the Zionist Regime has been downed in Qalqilya city in the West Bank, news sources announced.
A spokesman for the Zionist regime's military confirmed the news, claiming that the drone crashed due to a technical fault.
There are no concerns about leaking information, the source added.
