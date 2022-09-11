  1. World
Zionist regime's drone downed in West Bank

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – A drone of the Zionist Regime has been downed in Qalqilya city in the West Bank, news sources announced.

A spokesman for the Zionist regime's military confirmed the news, claiming that the drone crashed due to a technical fault.

There are no concerns about leaking information, the source added.

