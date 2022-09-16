US' Malley, Omani FM confer on JCPOA

"Grateful for my latest call with Omani Minister of Foreign Affairs @badralbusaidi today. I reiterated the United States’ thanks for Oman’s close cooperation on regional issues and in particular our efforts to reach a deal on mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA," wrote Malley in a tweet on Friday.

The United States, under former President Donald Trump, abandoned the agreement in May 2018 and reinstated unilateral sanctions that the agreement had lifted.

The talks to salvage the agreement kicked off in Vienna in April last year, months after Joe Biden succeeded Trump, with the intention of examining Washington's seriousness in rejoining the deal and removing anti-Iran sanctions. Despite notable progress, the US' indecisiveness and procrastination caused multiple interruptions in the marathon talks.

Four days of intense talks between representatives of Iran and the five remaining parties to the JCPOA ended on August 8 with a modified text proposed by the EU on the table.

Iran submitted its response to the EU draft proposal on August 15, a week after the latest round of talks wrapped up. After submitting its response, Tehran urged Washington to show "realism and flexibility" in order to reach an agreement.

However, it took almost ten days for the Biden administration to submit its response to Iran's comments on the EU draft.

Iranian foreign minister recently said that an agreement is possible if the American side adopts a realistic approach towards the JCPOA negotiations.

