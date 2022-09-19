Revival of Iran nuclear deal meets interest of all states

The negotiation process on reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program has some debatable issues but this document suits the interests of all countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday.

"Some uncoordinated issues still remain there that need to be worked through. Undoubtedly, the JCPOA meets the interests of all states," the Kremlin official said, commenting on Washington’s statement that, while the talks on the JCPOA hit a dead end, the revival of the deal suits US interests.

Sherman earlier claimed, "We're at a stalemate in the sense that Iran, in the latest round of negotiations, has given us back a pretty tough response, one that's unacceptable to us. We've sent back a message about what we believe is necessary and what are critical elements here. And this is in Iran’s court."

The United States, under former president Donald Trump, abandoned the Iran deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in May 2018 and reinstated unilateral sanctions that the agreement had lifted.

The talks to salvage the agreement kicked off in the Austrian capital city of Vienna in April last year, months after Joe Biden succeeded Trump, with the intention of examining Washington’s seriousness in rejoining the deal and removing anti-Iran sanctions.

Despite notable progress, the US indecisiveness and procrastination caused multiple interruptions in the marathon talks.

Iranian officials have, time and again, asserted that upon potentially lifting the sanctions, Washington should be able to guarantee that it would not return the bans again.

Iranian foreign minister recently said that an agreement is possible if the American side adopts a realistic approach towards the JCPOA negotiations.

ZZ/FNA14010628000526