  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Sep 14, 2022, 9:45 AM

1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Thai military facility

1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Thai military facility

TEHRAN, Sep. 14 (MNA) – A gunman killed one person and wounded two others in a shooting at a military facility in Bangkok on Wednesday, Thai police said.

Deputy national police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen said a suspect had been detained after the incident at the Army Training Command Department, part of a large complex of military buildings in the north of the capital.

Local media reported that the suspect is a soldier, though the motives for the shooting were not immediately clear.

"The shooting caused one death and two injuries, local police have taken control of the situation," Kissana Phathanacharoen told AFP.

"We are able to detain a suspect already."

In 2020, a soldier gunned down 29 people in a 17-hour rampage and wounded scores more before he was shot dead by commandos in an incident that shocked Thailand.

That mass shooting was linked to a debt dispute between gunman Sergeant-Major Jakrapanth Thomma and a senior officer, and the military top brass were at pains to portray the killer as a rogue soldier.

ZZ/PR

News Code 191419
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191419/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News