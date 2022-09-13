  1. World
2 dead, 3 others wounded in 2 shootings in Canada's Ontario

TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) – Two people were killed, including a Toronto police officer, and three others were also wounded in two shootings in Ontario, Canada.

A Toronto police officer who was taking a lunch break during training was shot and killed in Mississauga by a suspect who later was taken into custody in Hamilton after a second deadly shooting, authorities said at a media briefing Monday night. 

Authorities said another person was wounded in Mississauga. The suspect fled to Milton and is thought to have shot three more people, killing one, police said, CNN reported.

Constable Andrew Hong, 48, of the Toronto police's traffic unit was shot at close range and died at the scene, Chief James Ramer told reporters.

After the suspect fled, three people were shot on Bronte Street South in neighboring Milton, Halton Regional Police said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were transported to a hospital, according to police. Their conditions were not immediately available.

"We believe that this was the same suspect who was involved in the shooting here in Mississauga," Duraiappah said.

The suspect -- who Peel police said was wearing all black with a yellow construction vest -- was taken into custody, according to Halton Regional Police.

Both police agencies said they are investigating the connection between the two incidents and believe they are linked to the same person.

