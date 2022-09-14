Agreement possible if US applies realism

"[Conclusion of an] agreement is possible upon the American side's [application of] realism," Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said during a telephone conversation with his Nigerian counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama on Wednesday.

Amir-Abdollahian highlighted that the Islamic Republic was committed to the continuation of negotiations and willing to help the formation of a "strong and sustainable" agreement.

The Iranian foreign minister also expressed hope that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) resort to performing its technical duty concerning the Islamic Republic and avoid adopting a politically-charged approach towards the country.

The two foreign ministers, meanwhile, addressed the latest status of Tehran and Abuja's bilateral ties as well as various international developments.

Amir-Abdollahian considered the half-a-century-long history of the countries' relations to be a "great and strong asset" that could be used towards expansion of their political, economic, and cultural ties on the basis of their "common interests."

Onyeama, for his part, laid emphasis on the "goodwill" that Iran had displayed throughout the course of the negotiations, hoping that the US' would resume complying with the agreement.

He also identified the historical ties and the amicable relations that the two countries have had as a proper basis for further development of the mutual relations.

