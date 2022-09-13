Scholz says reaching agreement with Iran impossible soon

“If Iran doesn't accept the proposals, an agreement on the revival of the deal "certainly won't happen soon," Olaf Scholz said after his meeting with the Israeli regime’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Monday.

Scholz said the three European powers “have made proposals, and there is no reason now for Iran not to agree to [them]."

In a joint statement on Saturday, which seems to be coordinated with the US, the Europan troika [France, Germany and Britain] claimed that the final package put to Tehran had taken the European powers “to the limit of their flexibility.”

The E3 claimed that “Unfortunately, Iran has chosen not to seize this critical diplomatic opportunity,” they also claimed, assessing that “instead, Iran continues to escalate its nuclear program way beyond any plausible civilian justification.”

The German leader claimed that an international agreement to limit and monitor the Iranian nuclear program "is the right way" to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

The claims come while Tehran has repeatedly announced that it has no intention to build nuclear weapons as it has been banned by a religious Fatwa of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei.

Iran earlier on Monday slammed as “wrong” and “ill-considered” the joint statement issued by Germany, France, and the UK on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani said Tehran did its best in the negotiation process and acted “constructively” to reach an agreement. “An agreement is a two-way street. It was expected that the [other] negotiating parties would also act constructively.”

It was “unfortunate” that the European trio has been “influenced by pressure exerted by a regime that is not a member to any of the comprehensive safeguard agreements of the International Atomic Energy Agency,” Kan’ani said.

He noted that Iran is waiting for “an official response” from the United States to its opinion on the US’s own response to the European Union’s draft text for the revival of the deal.

The spokesman called on Washington to adopt a “constructive behavior” to reach an agreement.

