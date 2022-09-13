US' Malley shunted to the side, Zionist media says

Referring to the remarks made by a senior Israeli official, traveling with Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s delegation to Berlin on Monday, the Times of Israel wrote, "Robert Malley, US President Joe Biden’s envoy to the indirect talks and a frequent target of Israeli criticism, had been shunted to the side."

Referring to the Zionist regime officials' intensive contacts with counterparts in Europe and the US in recent weeks to try to convince them to back away from reviving the 2015 agreement, the source added, “This is out of the hands of Malley’s camp by now. The decisive talks that we are doing with the US are no longer in Malley’s hands.”

Meanwhile, a US State Department spokesperson denied to The Times of Israel that Malley had been pushed to the side or that the US position had hardened, saying that efforts to return to the JCPOA were ongoing.

The Israeli regime has long opposed a revival of the 2015 accord, which was abandoned by former US President Donald Trump in May 2018. In quitting the agreement, Trump restored sanctions on Iran as part of what he called the “maximum pressure” campaign against the country.

Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA -- Russia, China, France, Britain, and Germany -- had held several rounds of negotiations in the Austrian capital of Vienna since April last year to restore the agreement.

Numerous rounds of indirect negotiations in Vienna and Doha between Tehran and Washington over the past 16 months have failed to secure a path back to the deal.

MNA/