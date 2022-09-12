  1. Politics
Sep 12, 2022, 8:15 PM

Spox condoles demise of Iranian pilgrims to their families

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani offered condolences to the families of the Iranian Arbaeen pilgrims who lost their lives over the past few days in different incidents in the neighboring country.

In addition to offering condolences, the spokesman said in a statement on Monday afternoon that the corpses of people who lost their lives returned to the country this morning through cooperation with the relevant Iraqi authorities.

Dozens of Iranian pilgrims lost their lives in Iraq due to heatwaves or in car accidents in the country. The Iranian authorities temporarily shut the border crossings over the past few days after a huge number of people gathered at the borders who could not be administered by the authorities.

Nearly three million Iranians have traveled to Iraq for this year's Arbaeen procession, according to figures released by the Iranian authorities.

