PMF forces thwart terrorist attack against Arbaeen pilgrims

Popular Mobilization Unit, also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, forces announced in a Saturday statement that the 46th brigade of the organization succeeded in thwarting a terrorist operation against the pilgrims of Arbaeen [the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH)].

The statement added that the plot of the terrorists who came from Al-Anbar province in western Iraq to carry out terrorist attacks against Arbaeen pilgrims was foiled by the timely ambush of PMU forces in Razzaza desert.

Hashd al-Sha’abi emphasized that all the forces of the organization will fulfill their duties to maintain the security of Iraq and thwart terrorist plans against the pilgrims of Arbaeen.

Iraqi media sources on Thursday also announced the success of PMU forces in thwarting the terrorists' plot to attack Arbaeen pilgrims in four Iraqi provinces of "Karbala", "Babil, "Al-Muthanna" and "Al-Diwaniyah".

The Hashd al-Sha’abi forces, who have gained a lot of experience in the field of fighting terrorism, help the Iraqi security forces in the provision of security for Arbaeen pilgrims and have carried out several preventive operations in different Iraqi provinces.

AY/ FNA14010619000124