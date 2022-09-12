Shooting in shopping mall in Istanbul injured six people

An argument broke out between two groups of people at the Sariyer mall and the dispute quickly escalated into a fight with the parties involved eventually opening fire on each other, the Turkish newspaper "Daily Sabah" reported.

Six people, including four Azerbaijani nationals, one Iranian and one Turkish citizen, were injured as a result of the incident, which was caught on surveillance cameras, the Sabah said, specifying that the Iranian citizen was a bystander, not involved in the conflict.

One of the injured was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

MA/PR