  1. World
  2. Europe
Sep 12, 2022, 10:40 AM

Shooting in shopping mall in Istanbul injured six people

Shooting in shopping mall in Istanbul injured six people

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – At least six people, including Azerbaijani and Iranian citizens, were injured in a shooting inside a shopping mall in Istanbul, Turkey on Monday.

An argument broke out between two groups of people at the Sariyer mall and the dispute quickly escalated into a fight with the parties involved eventually opening fire on each other, the Turkish newspaper "Daily Sabah" reported.

Six people, including four Azerbaijani nationals, one Iranian and one Turkish citizen, were injured as a result of the incident, which was caught on surveillance cameras, the Sabah said, specifying that the Iranian citizen was a bystander, not involved in the conflict.

One of the injured was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

MA/PR

News Code 191317
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191317/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News