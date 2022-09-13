VIDEO: Fire erupts in warehouse near Los Angeles

The fire was reported at 1:32 p.m. in the 22000 block of Opportunity Way at Capitol Logistics, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection/Riverside County Fire Department.

At least 10 acres of cardboard and outside storage are involved, fire officials said. One firefighter suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The fire entered the 500,000-square-foot building, but crews pushed the flames back outside, where the blaze remained active in the stacked boxes.

Firefighters were making good progress, but the blaze was not yet knocked down early Monday evening.