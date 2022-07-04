3 dead, several injured at Copenhagen shooting

Copenhagen police inspector Sren Thomassen said the three victims were a man in his 40s and "two young people," The Associated Press reported. Among those injured are three people in critical condition, police said.

At least three people are dead and several have been injured after a shooting at a shopping mall in Copenhagen, Denmark, according to local authorities.

Copenhagen police inspector Sren Thomassen said the three victims were a man in his 40s and "two young people," The Associated Press reported. Among those injured are three people in critical condition, police said.

Danish police responded to reports of a shooting at Field's, which is a shopping center, at 5:27 p.m. local time on Sunday.

"We are still present, shots have been fired and several people have been hit ... People in the Field's must stay and await the police. All other persons must stay away from Field's," police tweeted, via Google translate.

RHM/PR