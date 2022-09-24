  1. Technology
Nano Technology Festival, Exhibition to be held in Tehran

TEHRAN, Sep. 24 (MNA) – The 13th International Nanotechnology Festival, Iran's largest nanotech exhibition, will be held in early October, showcasing the latest achievements in various nano-technological fields.

Organized by the Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC), the 13th edition of the Nano Technology Festival and Exhibition will be held from October 1 to 4, in Tehran.

Out of 350 knowledge-based companies active in the nano field, nearly 200 companies will attend the Nano Technology Festival and Exhibition to display their products.

Representatives from Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, Syria, Iraq, Ethiopia, India, China, Malaysia, and Thailand are expected to attend this exhibition.

In recent years, Iran, the second largest country in West Asia, planned to replace its oil-based economy with a knowledge-based economy.

Nanotechnology has played a significant role as a technology in Iran's high-tech industry. Close to 350 companies have developed more than 1100 different nano products.

