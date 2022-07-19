Iran, Uzbekistan discuss boosting coop. in technology field

Sattari, at the head of a delegation of 40 knowledge-based companies, is visiting Uzbekistan to facilitate the development of scientific and technological interactions between Iran and Uzbekistan by starting long-term cooperation and defining joint projects, as well as holding joint meetings between the knowledge-based companies of the two countries.

He held a meeting with the Uzbek Minister of Innovative Development Ibrokhim Abdurakhmanov during the first day of his two-day visit to Uzbekistan.

Referring to the hospitality of the Uzbek officials, Sattari told the reporters, "A new chapter of scientific and technological ties has opened between the two countries, where knowledge-based companies are the main foundations of the relationship."

"In recent years, Iran has experienced significant development in the field of the knowledge-based economy. Especially in nano, biotechnology, aerospace, medical and agricultural fields, Sattari noted, adding, "In Iran, we have more than 7,000 knowledge-based companies that can be new communication bridges between the two countries for the development of exports and imports and the development of technology, which are the future foundations of energy and economic exchanges between the two countries."

"The achievements of Uzbekistan in the field of innovation are very significant and I think that the country's officials have made the right decisions for the future of this country. Uzbekistan has a young, educated population, with the help of which it can perform strongly in the field of innovation," he added.

He went on to say that the presence of Iranian startups and investors can provide a good future for relations between the two countries and mark a new chapter of technological and scientific interactions between Iran and Uzbekistan.

40 knowledge-based and creative companies in technological fields such as agriculture, animal husbandry and health are accompanying Sattari on his trip to participate in specialized meetings with 150 corresponding Uzbek companies, to develop their market and technological interactions in this region.

Also, an exhibition of 100 Iran-made products from 80 Iranian knowledge-based and creative companies is being held in Uzbekistan.

MP/FNA14010428000611