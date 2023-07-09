Iran new envoys to Bulgaria, Armenia & Kuwait start mission

During separate meetings on Sunday, the ambassadors exchanged views with the Iranian top diplomat on how to implement their plans in their respective countries.

Alireza Irvash, the newly appointed ambassador to Bulgaria, presented Amir-Abdollahian with his priority programs aimed at bolstering Tehran-Sofia ties.

Iran's Foreign Minister called for developing relations with Eastern European countries, especially considering Bulgaria’s strategic position as a gateway to the European Union.

Similarly, Mehdi Sobhani, the new ambassador to Armenia, held discussions with the foreign minister before starting his mission. Amir-Abdollahian reiterated the Iranian government's policy of prioritizing relations with neighboring countries.

Mohammad Toutounchi, Iran's newly appointed envoy to Kuwait, also met with the Iranian senior diplomat ahead of his mission.

The ambassador presented a report on the current state of mutual ties between Iran and Kuwait, while the foreign minister stressed the need for enhancing relations in all spheres.

TM/IRN