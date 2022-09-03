New Iran envoy to UN meets with FM Amir-Abdollahian

Saeed Iravani, who has been appointed as Iran’s new Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations replacing Majid Takht Ravanchi who was in charge of this position for 4 years., met with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Saturday.

Iravani presented a report on his plans during his tenure as the head of Iran's mission at the UN to top Iranian diplomat.

The new Iranian UN envoy has previously served as the head of the Office for the Protection of charge d’affaires of Iran in Iraq, as well as the deputy of international security and foreign policy of the Secretariat of the Supreme Council of Foreign Relations.

KI/spox