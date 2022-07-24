  1. Politics
Iran's envoys to 8 states appointed

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – Iran's ambassadors to six countries and two international organizations have been appointed.

Mahmoud Adib, Iraj Elahi, Motjaba Amani, and Majid Qafelebashi were appointed as Iranian ambassadors to Georgia, India, Lebanon, and the Czech Republic respectively.

Also, Hossein Gharibi and Khalil Sadaati were selected as Iran’s ambassadors to Poland, and Sierra Leone.

Saeed Iravani was appointed as Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

Ali Bahraini was appointed as Iran’s Representative to International Organizations in Vienna.

