  1. Politics
Sep 9, 2022, 9:28 AM

Iran FM:

US should avoid ambiguities to reach agreement in talks

US should avoid ambiguities to reach agreement in talks

TEHRAN, Sep. 09 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian says that the US should avoid using ambiguities in the text so that the agreement can be reached in the shortest possible time.

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks while speaking in a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thursday night.

The top Iranian and Chinese diplomats discussed a number of regional and international issues as well as the Vienna talks.

Amir-Abdollahian and Wang Yi also reviewed the latest status of the implementation of the comprehensive program of strategic cooperation given Iranian deputy FM for economic diplomacy talks in Beijing.

"We are still serious about reaching a good, strong, and durable agreement, but the US should avoid the use of ambiguous words in the text so that the agreement can be reached in the shortest possible time," the Iranian foreign minister stated.

The Chinese Foreign Minister, for his part, emphasized Beijing's interest in further expanding Tehran-Beijing relations, regardless of international developments.

Referring to the shared view of Iran and China regarding many regional and international issues, Yi announced his country's readiness to play an active role in establishing stability and peace in Syria.

Supporting Iran's reasonable demands in nuclear negotiations, Wang Yi reaffirmed support for Iran's right to achieve legal rights. 

MP/FNA14010617000720

News Code 191205
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191205/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News