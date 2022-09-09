US should avoid ambiguities to reach agreement in talks

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks while speaking in a phone call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thursday night.

The top Iranian and Chinese diplomats discussed a number of regional and international issues as well as the Vienna talks.

Amir-Abdollahian and Wang Yi also reviewed the latest status of the implementation of the comprehensive program of strategic cooperation given Iranian deputy FM for economic diplomacy talks in Beijing.

"We are still serious about reaching a good, strong, and durable agreement, but the US should avoid the use of ambiguous words in the text so that the agreement can be reached in the shortest possible time," the Iranian foreign minister stated.

The Chinese Foreign Minister, for his part, emphasized Beijing's interest in further expanding Tehran-Beijing relations, regardless of international developments.

Referring to the shared view of Iran and China regarding many regional and international issues, Yi announced his country's readiness to play an active role in establishing stability and peace in Syria.

Supporting Iran's reasonable demands in nuclear negotiations, Wang Yi reaffirmed support for Iran's right to achieve legal rights.

MP/FNA14010617000720