Iran's FM not to violate any of red lines over nuclear issue

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks at the 10th session of the Experts of Assembly on Wednesday evening and stated that all efforts of the United States to create new political and security arrangements in the region without the presence of the Islamic Republic of Iran have failed.

No party involved in JCPOA talks is able to ignore the important position and role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in any regional security-political arrangements, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the acknowledgement of friends and enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the unique role of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in prudently, guiding the country in the right direction and managing complicated international political developments and added that under the auspices of the wise leadership of Islamic Revolution, Islamic Republic of Iran has the best possible situation in the fields of security and stability, progress and authority in the international arenas.

Clarifying the doctrine of balanced foreign policy, dynamic diplomacy and intelligent interaction of the diplomatic apparatus of the country, he added that the balanced foreign policy means that the country has not tied its foreign relations to a specific area, rather, it has paid due attention to all the capacities available in the five continents of the world.

“We will not violate the red lines of the Islamic Establishment regarding the nuclear issue,” Amir-Abdollahian reiterated.

MA/5584562