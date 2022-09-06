Ayt. Jannati hails Raeisi adm. for neighborliness policy

The Assembly of Experts held its official session on Tuesday chaired by its chairman Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati on Tuesday.

During today's session, Ayatollah Jannati hailed the 13th government led by President Ebrahim Raeisi for good actions in different fields.

"The government took good measures in various fields and by staying away from the aristocracy and being among the people, we witnessed appropriate behavior from the president and members of the government," the chairman of the Assembly said.

Stating that the issue of the economy and people's livelihood is the country's first priority now, Ayatollah Jannatio said, "During this period [since the start of President Raeisi's adminstration], among other measures, the government initiated several economic reforms and brought them to a conclusion, and these reforms in various economic fields, including banking field, must accelerate."

Ayatollah Jannati emphasized that the way to solve the problems is to pay attention to instructions and advice from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and said the Leader of the Revolution advised the new government to avoid waiting for the results of the talks and asked for not linking the country's economy to the negotiations. "Paying attention to this advice led to very good results."

The senior cleric further praised the neighbor-oriented policy by Raeisi administration.

The members of the Assembly of Experts will meet with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for their annual meeting on Thursday.

