US ready to return to 2015 Iran nuclear deal: WH spox claims

Speaking on Tuesday night, she said that if Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to adhere to JCPOA obligations, the United States is also ready to do the same.

The United States is prepared for all scenarios, whether the return to the nuclear deal is achieved or not.

The White House Press Secretary added that there are still gaps between US and Iran and that President Biden will never sign an agreement with Iran that is not in line with the interests of the United States.

The new round of talks on the removal of Iran sanctions was held in the Austrian capital of Vienna a few weeks ago.

This round of negotiations kicked off after EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell claimed in an article in the Financial Times newspaper that he had put a new proposal package on the table that contains updated solutions regarding the removal of sanctions and Iran's nuclear steps.

On August 15, Islamic Republic of Iran announced that it has submitted its response and considerations regarding the proposals of the European Union’s proposed text.

The US government also gave its own answer to the EU proposed text. EU foreign policy official Josep Borrell has described Iran's and US’s responses as "reasonable".

