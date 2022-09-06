Longest Arbaeen trek in Ahvaz, Iran

TEHRAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – The longest Arbaeen procession, like in previous years, has begun starting from Ahvaz rural and urban areas in Iran towards Iraqi city of Karbala.

The walk that begins on Safar 9th according to the lunar calendar will be continued until the participants go through various cities in their journey to religious cites of the neighboring country, Iraq.

The Arbaeen mourning ceremony is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world which marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Imam Hussein (PBUH).

Every year, Pilgrims from all over the world in Karbala commemorate the anniversary of the 40th day of the martyrdom of the third Shia Imam Hussein bin Ali (PBUH).