1 killed, 7 injured when passenger vehicle in Iraq overturns

On Tuesday evening, eight people were injured after the overturning of a Hayes vehicle carrying Arbaeen pilgrims in Al-Amarah southeastern Iraq, the governor of Dasht-e Azadegan of Iran announced on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, a 47-year-old woman died due to severe injuries while she had been transferred to the hospital, the governor said.

The other seven injured are admitted to Al-Amarah hospital, he added.

According to him, the injured pilgrim and the body of the woman will be transferred back to Iran through the Chazabeh border terminal, located in the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan.

Media sources also reported that another incident took place near Iran's western border with Iraq.

According to the reports from the shared Iranian western border with Iraq, the overturning of a bus carrying Arbaeen pilgrims on the way to the Mehran border left at least 15 injured Wednesday.

Fortunately, no one was killed in the incident, the report added.

RHM/